Ben Milam Elementary School advises teachers on getting vaccinated

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Principal Gena Ayers says at Ben Milam Elementary, they’re focusing on relationship building, meeting the needs of parents, and welcoming students back to school this year. Ayers says staying informed about the COVID-19 vaccine is the best approach teachers and students can take.

“It’s something you have to decide that you’re gonna do,” says Ayers. With school quickly approaching, Principal Ayers wants teachers to be comfortable with whatever decision they make. Health Director Lou Kreidler explains how she feels about teachers being vaccinated.

“It really doesn’t matter what someone’s profession is,” says Kreidler. Kreidler says the CDC has laid out direct guidelines about vaccinations to protect the health of everyone, this includes teachers. “If they’re twelve or over they really need to get vaccinated.

Kreidler elaborated on the need for everyone in the classroom to be protected.

“The more people that you can get in the classroom that’s vaccinated, whether that’s teachers or students the better protected that classroom is going to be,” said Kreidler. Ayers says although she can’t control teachers getting vaccinated or students wearing a mask, everyone will be treated the same.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.