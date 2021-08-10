City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of WF in need of more crossing guards

By Dakota Mize
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - School in Wichita Falls starts on Thursday, and crossing guards are needed to help kids cross the street safely.

The city covers 13 different crosswalks, and currently needs two more crossing guards to make sure all routes are safe for kids.

“We want to make sure that our children are safe when they go to school and that’s a responsibility we’ve agreed to share with the school district,” said Brian Lester, Wichita Falls Human Resources supervisor.

This is a paid employment opportunity through the city of Wichita Falls, and is especially ideal for someone retired or looking for a part-time position.

To apply, go to the city of Wichita Falls website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Jason Kyle Sanchez, 28, was charged based on a 2017 incident regarding inappropriate sexual...
Man arrested for indecency with a child, now out on bond
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Governor Abbott takes action to mitigate rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
A Graham man was sentenced last week to 40 years in prison.
Suspect sentenced in 2020 Graham capital murder case

Latest News

The Meals on Wheels program often struggles to find volunteers during summer and back to school...
Meals on Wheels asking for volunteer drivers
PRCA National Anthem Finalist #1
PRCA National Anthem Finalist #1
Gold-Burg Bears creating a winning attitude
Gold-Burg Bears creating a winning attitude
WFISD in need of more crossing guards
WFISD in need of more crossing guards