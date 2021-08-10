City of WF in need of more crossing guards

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - School in Wichita Falls starts on Thursday, and crossing guards are needed to help kids cross the street safely.

The city covers 13 different crosswalks, and currently needs two more crossing guards to make sure all routes are safe for kids.

“We want to make sure that our children are safe when they go to school and that’s a responsibility we’ve agreed to share with the school district,” said Brian Lester, Wichita Falls Human Resources supervisor.

This is a paid employment opportunity through the city of Wichita Falls, and is especially ideal for someone retired or looking for a part-time position.

To apply, go to the city of Wichita Falls website.

