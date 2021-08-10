A Great Night to Skywatch

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It will be a very warm, summer night with clear skies. This makes for great viewing conditions for the annual Perseids Meteor Shower. Look to the north, northeast part of the sky away from the city lights after midnight. We may see as many as 60 per hour! It remains hot through Friday with highs up close to 100. A cold front brings rain chances, along with a little drop in temperatures by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.