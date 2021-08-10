City Guide
The heat continues

By Mason Brighton
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect more of the same weather-wise today. We will have plenty of sunshine and a high near 100 but thanks to the humidity it will feel warmer than that. There will also be strong winds out of the south. Wednesday looks much the same with a high near 99. As we get closer to the weekend temps look to drop a few degrees. By the weekend there looks to be a cold front that pushes through bringing slim rain chances into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

