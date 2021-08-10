Iowa Park man arrested for indecent assault of a minor

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A man from Iowa Park has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor.

Timothy Sidlauskas is currently out of jail on a $2,000 bond after reportedly assaulting a 12-year-old as she walked home from school.

Court documents allege that the victim was released early from school in May, and stopped to speak with Sidlauskas on her way home. During the conversation, Sidlauskas groped the victim’s breast and tried to kiss her.

He apologized when the victim stepped away, and when she said she needed to leave, he allegedly told her to give him a kiss. Believing Sidlauskas wanted a kiss on the cheek, the victim leaned in, at which point Sidlauskas kissed her on the mouth. As the victim ran away, he called out an apology.

Law enforcement later arranged a forensic interview with the victim.

When police questioned Sidlauskas, he reportedly stated he was “stupid” and admitted to groping the victim’s breast; he also told officials he believed the victim was 13.

Sidlauskas is charged with Indecent Assault, which is a Class A misdemeanor offense. If convicted, he faces up to a year in a county jail, and a fine of up to $4,000.

