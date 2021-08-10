City Guide
Judge: Bexar County can issue mask mandate for schools despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban

By ALLYSON WALLER
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A Texas district judge granted the city of San Antonio and Bexar County a temporary restraining order, blocking Gov. Greg Abbott’s restriction on localities imposing mask mandates.

Judge Antonia Arteaga made the ruling Tuesday after almost an hour of arguments from attorneys.

Arteaga said she did not take her decision lightly, citing the start of the school year and public guidance given by Dr. Junda Woo, medical director of San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health District, concerning the need for masks in public schools as the highly contagious delta variant contributes to a surge in coronavirus cases across the state.

The decision is temporary, pending a hearing on Monday.

On Tuesday, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County sued Abbott over his May executive order blocking local officials and school districts from enforcing mask mandates.

