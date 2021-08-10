Meals on Wheels asking for volunteer drivers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kitchen - Meals on Wheels is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to seniors the upcoming weeks.

The Meals on Wheels program often struggles to find volunteers during summer and back to school times.

“Summer is an exciting time of the year for families, and Meals on Wheels volunteers are no exception,” said said Shirley Bradberry, Director of Client Services. “Some of our loyal volunteers will be traveling, visiting family, and taking extended vacations during the summer months. This includes, Back to School time. Schedules and routines change, and this makes it critical to find more volunteers to fill open routes.”

The Kitchen serves the Wichita Falls community by helping people to meet nutritional requirements and by providing complimentary services to seniors, the homebound, children, and the disabled. They have 58 Meals on Wheels routes through Wichita Falls, and said that 40% of Meals on Wheels clients see no one during the day other than the Meals on Wheel volunteers.

Meals on Wheels routes each take about an hour to complete, and can easily be done during lunch hours.

The Kitchen especially encourages families with children at home during the day to consider taking on a route, as volunteering helps young people develop a sense of community and giving back to others. Businesses, churches, and Sunday School classes can take on a route one day per week and take turns delivering or share the route with one person driving and one person going to the door.

To get involved with Meals on Wheels, call Lee Grace, Volunteer Coordinator at The Kitchen, at (940) 322-6232.

