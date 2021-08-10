National 811 Day encourages smart digging

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Aug. 11 coming up, energy companies want to remind the public to call 811 before any digging projects.

Aug. 11 serves as an awareness day for the “Call Before You Dig” number, 811. By dialing 811, callers are connected to local one-call centers that notify the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Professional locators are then sent to the digging site to mark locations of underground utility lines with flags, spray paint, or other methods. While you may have to wait a few days, this process avoids injury, large repair costs and fines, and inconvenient outages.

Utility lines are frequently disturbed by unverified digging, and calling 811 is one of the only ways to know if utility lines are buried in the area. Energy companies encourage homeowners and contractors alike to call 811 before any type of digging project. Outdoor projects warranting a call to 811 include building a deck or patio, planting a tree, or even installing a mailbox.

Whether when calling 811 or using the online request form, you will need to know the address of where you plan to dig, including the county and nearest cross street, as well as the type of project you’re completing and the exact area on the property where you’re planning to dig. It is important to remember residents may also need to call various city officials if their project is near water lines.

So on Aug. 11, remember that smart digging means calling 811 before every project.

