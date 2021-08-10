City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas House orders arrest of missing Democrats as weekslong stalemate over a voting restrictions bill continues

House Speaker Dade Phelan on the House floor on Monday.
House Speaker Dade Phelan on the House floor on Monday.(Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By CASSANDRA POLLOCK AND PATRICK SVITEK
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By Cassandra Pollock and Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

"Texas House orders arrest of missing Democrats as weekslong stalemate over a voting restrictions bill continues" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Texas House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to authorize law enforcement to track down Democrats absent from the chamber and bring them back to the state Capitol, “under warrant of arrest, if necessary.”

The 80-12 vote came hours after the Texas Supreme Court ordered that those missing Democrats, many of whom left the state last month to block a GOP voting bill, could soon be detained by state authorities. The order by the all-GOP court came at the request of Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan, fellow Republicans who had asked the court Monday to overturn a ruling from a state district judge that blocked those leaders from ordering the arrest of the quorum-breaking Democrats.

Since the Legislature gaveled in Saturday for its second special session ordered by Abbott, the House has been unable to make a quorum as dozens of Democrats have remained absent from the chamber.

When the House was unable to meet its 100-member threshold for a quorum Monday, members adopted a procedural move known as a “call of the House” in an effort to secure a quorum. That move locks doors to the chamber and prevents members on the floor from leaving unless they have permission in writing from the speaker.

Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/08/10/texas-house-arrest-warrants-democrats-quorum/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Most Read

Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident
Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Timothy Sidlauskas
Iowa Park man arrested for indecent assault of a minor
Jason Kyle Sanchez, 28, was charged based on a 2017 incident regarding inappropriate sexual...
Man arrested for indecency with a child, now out on bond

Latest News

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout...
WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout August
A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in...
Texas man charged with capital murder in island killings
File Photo.
Two of Texas’ most populous counties sue Gov. Abbott over ban on mask mandates
Nation 811 day to raise pipeline awareness
National 811 Day encourages smart digging
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center
Wichita County LEC back on track to open