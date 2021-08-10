City Guide
Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACK COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Wichita Falls men died after a canoe accident in Jack County last Saturday.

The Jack County Sheriff’s Office said first responders arrived on scene and determined the men had fallen into a government flood control lake located on the private property while camping and fishing. Three men had gone onto the lake in a canoe, and it turned over while they were in the middle area of the lake.

One of the men was able to swim back to shore, but the other two were not.

Fire department officials and Texas Game Wardens searched the lake by boat and were able to recover one of the victims after three hours. The other victim was not located until eight hours later, when a scuba diving search and rescue team arrived to assist in the search.

After seeing various reports, we’re confident to report that Deon Walker and Andre Hutchinson, both from Wichita Falls, were the victims in this accident.

