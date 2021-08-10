WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men involved in an aggravated robbery on Monday.

WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects (WF Crime Stoppers)

The robbery happened at Sam’s Dollar Saver. The men, with at least one being armed, took money and merchandise from the store. No injuries to store staff were reported.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to give your name when reporting. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may earn up to $1,000.

