City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects

WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects(WF Crime Stoppers)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men involved in an aggravated robbery on Monday.

WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects(WF Crime Stoppers)

The robbery happened at Sam’s Dollar Saver. The men, with at least one being armed, took money and merchandise from the store. No injuries to store staff were reported.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects(WF Crime Stoppers)

You never have to give your name when reporting. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may earn up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Jason Kyle Sanchez, 28, was charged based on a 2017 incident regarding inappropriate sexual...
Man arrested for indecency with a child, now out on bond
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Governor Abbott takes action to mitigate rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas
A Graham man was sentenced last week to 40 years in prison.
Suspect sentenced in 2020 Graham capital murder case

Latest News

PRCA National Anthem Finalist #1
PRCA National Anthem Finalist #1
PRCA National Anthem Finalist #2
PRCA National Anthem Finalist #2
Wichita Falls
Ben Milam Elementary School advises teachers on getting vaccinated
Better Business Bureau warns of holiday scam.
Better Business Bureau warns of QR code scams