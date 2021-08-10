Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy begins Sept. 2

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy will start on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The free 14-week class is designed to show the public how the sheriff’s office works, covering topics like courthouse security, tactical driving, criminal investigation, firearms demonstrations and more.

Classes will be held every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Interested parties can pick up an application at the sheriff’s office on 2815 Central E. Freeway, or print them from home by following this link.

