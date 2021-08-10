Wichita County LEC back on track to open

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After four years in the works, the new $73 million Wichita County Law Enforcement Center is getting ready to open.

The jail had issues with multiple little things that led to it failing the state inspection back in June, but now the path to opening the jail is clear.

One of the issues was the table-stool height being too tall for jail standards; the jail was granted a waiver by the Texas Commissioners on Jail Standards and changing that rule as a whole was discussed. The other issue was with debris clogging the pipes throughout the jail.

“It is a pneumatic hose that comes in a length and instead of trimming them down to length, they let them drip down, which caused essentially a water siphon and those toilets were always reporting as being in overflow mode,” said Mark Beauchamp, Wichita County Precinct 1 Commissioner.

Experts said they brought in an independent plumber to find the issue at hand. Since they fixed it, they have not had another reported issue.

“We have a good team on site that have worked the problem diligently for the past month,” said Beauchamp. “We are hopeful that we will run another test tomorrow and if everything is good, we will be making a phone call back to Austin to come back up here and do the inspection.”

Beauchamp said the delay in opening the jail caused by these issues had no effect on additional funding. Also, he said that making these repairs and delaying the opening of the jail has not cost tax payers any extra money.

