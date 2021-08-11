Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: 1A DI

TEXOMA, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Blitz on 6 preseason previews for 1A Division I:

NORTHSIDE

It has been a rough start for the Northside Indians: they’ve got a roster of eleven of which ten are eligible to play and two of those are battling through injuries

Head coach Jeremy Reeder said numbers are going to be an issue to work through this year. He said he’s got the lowest number of players this year than he has ever had before, losing six senior starters last year. He said he expects to have to start one or two of his freshmen this year to help with his depth.

The Indians will be looking to lean on Matthew Brooks and Brandon Curtis who have given the Indians success on both sides of the ball.

These next couple of weeks before the first game will be about getting those players that are injured healthy again and figuring out a new offensive scheme.

CROWELL

The Wildcats are coming into the season second in District 3 and predicted to finished third behind Spur and Knox City.

The biggest loss Crowell is feeling this year is at the quarterback position, with Seth Bearden graduating and heading to Texas Tech to play golf. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has senior Dylan Carney as the preseason favorite to replace Bearden.

The Wildcats begin the season on the road against the Baird Bears.

SAINT JO

As the saying goes: the best things in life come in threes. For the Saint Jo Panthers, they’re hoping year three under head coach Mark Stevens will be just as good as the first two, coming into 2021 ranked 12 in Division I.

It helps the Panthers that they have a lot of experienced players coming back, with ten seniors leading the charge this year. The District 9 preseason offensive and defensive MVPs are both from Saint Jo this year: RB Logan Brawner and DL Jace Johnson. That heavy talent and depth is something Coach Stevens is excited to use to the team’s advantage and help them to another long run. Last year, the Panthers finished last year perfect in district play and an area finalist.

“I think right now we’re only starting one kid both ways, so we feel like we’ll have a fresh defense and fresh offense. At our level I think that’s going to give us a big advantage,” he said, “we just feel like we preach it to our kids if we can be close going into the third quarter I feel like we’ll be the fresher team and win some games in the fourth quarter.”

Coach Stevens said there are some changes he’ll be making to the playbook this year, including making improvements to the passing game and figuring out a new defensive scheme.

NEWCASTLE

It’s been two years since the Bobcats of Newcastle have made a playoff run, and are hoping to lean on their all-district honorees to help improve upon last year’s record of 4-6. They start their season on the road against the Broncos of Meadow.

BRYSON

The Cowboys finished last season as bi-district finalists, but this year will be all about rebuilding after losing a large senior class to graduation.

There are two players who, especially on the offensive side, will help with that: QB/DB Chance Hand and RB/LB Trever Shults.

Bryson takes a break week one, then kicks off the season on the road against Throckmorton.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.