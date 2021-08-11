City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City Guide Weekend Edition August 7

By Julia Melim
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident
Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
At least 1 arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
Robbery, burglary suspects arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
Timothy Sidlauskas
Iowa Park man arrested for indecent assault of a minor

Latest News

City Guide Weekend Edition - 08/07
City Guide Weekend Edition - 08/07
.
Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy begins Sept. 2
The Meals on Wheels program often struggles to find volunteers during summer and back to school...
Meals on Wheels asking for volunteer drivers
The event included free food and even year long membership to any Boys and Girls club in WF
S.I.C.K. Ministries host Back to School Bash