City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of his 2 older siblings.(News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 Brooklyn staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12 Brooklyn) - Police in New York say a family pet attacked and killed a 19-month-old baby.

According to police, the infant’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him when the family’s Rottweiler viciously mauled him.

The baby suffered bite wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work at the time.

Police are questioning him, and charges are expected.

Animal control has custody of the dog.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident
Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Timothy Sidlauskas
Iowa Park man arrested for indecent assault of a minor
Jason Kyle Sanchez, 28, was charged based on a 2017 incident regarding inappropriate sexual...
Man arrested for indecency with a child, now out on bond

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets are shown on the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
Lonnie Clark was arrested after being identified by his tattoo.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in aggravated robbery
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit