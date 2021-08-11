City Guide
Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border

A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border.(KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource)
By KBNT-CD staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KBNT-CD) - A California man suspected of killing his two children in Mexico was arrested at the border trying to re-enter the U.S.

It comes after the bodies of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old kids were found with stab founds near Rosarito in the Mexican state of Baja California.

The father, Matthew Taylor Coleman of Santa Barbara, is being held in federal custody in Los Angeles awaiting charges.

The FBI is investigating with local police and Customs and Border Protection, as well as authorities in Mexico.

The investigation started when the mother contacted police Sunday worried after her husband and kids were missing for about 24 hours.

Evan Buell, a neighbor, told KSBY he was shocked to hear about what allegedly happened.

“Immensely tragic, and having known the two kids and the family, it’s just awful,” he said. “I really don’t think I have any more words. I’m just stunned.”

