City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

At least 1 arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls

At least 1 arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
At least 1 arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police officers were involved in a car chase on Wednesday that ended at Denver and 9th streets.

At least one person was seen handcuffed and being put into the back of a police car.

Officers on scene said more information would be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident
Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Timothy Sidlauskas
Iowa Park man arrested for indecent assault of a minor
Jason Kyle Sanchez, 28, was charged based on a 2017 incident regarding inappropriate sexual...
Man arrested for indecency with a child, now out on bond

Latest News

Lonnie Clark was arrested after being identified by his tattoo.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in aggravated robbery
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout...
WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout August
File Photo.
Two of Texas’ most populous counties sue Gov. Abbott over ban on mask mandates
Nation 811 day to raise pipeline awareness
National 811 Day encourages smart digging