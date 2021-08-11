At least 1 arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police officers were involved in a car chase on Wednesday that ended at Denver and 9th streets.
At least one person was seen handcuffed and being put into the back of a police car.
Officers on scene said more information would be released at a later time.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
