Man sentenced to 25 years in first felony jury trial since March 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The first felony jury trial since March 2020 took place on Wednesday.

A jury convicted and sentenced James Mazy to 25 years in prison for two counts of injury to an elderly person for an assault on his mother and step-father that occurred in March of 2019.

“This prosecution shows the DA’s Office’s commitment to prosecuting those who harm the most vulnerable,” John Gillespie, District Attorney, said. “This assault on two elderly individuals was abhorrent.”

The jury selection occurred at the MPEC so that the panel could socially-distance. Judge Barnard presided over the trial, which occurred in the 89th District Court.

“We are full speed ahead on trials,” Gillespie said. “We have a lot of important cases to try and are so relieved to finally be back in courtroom.

