Near 100 heat

By Mason Brighton
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday we look to have a high close to 100 degrees but thanks to the humidity, most of the afternoon will feel like the triple digits. Expect mostly clear skies today with a breeze out of the south. Tonight we will get down into the low 80′s. Tomorrow looks to feel mostly the same; hot and humid. But by Friday going into the weekend, we will get a few degrees cooler. Saturday a cold front moves into the area bringing us scattered rain chances. Going into next week expect more humidity and temps in the low to mid 90′s.

