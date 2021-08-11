Near 100 heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday we look to have a high close to 100 degrees but thanks to the humidity, most of the afternoon will feel like the triple digits. Expect mostly clear skies today with a breeze out of the south. Tonight we will get down into the low 80′s. Tomorrow looks to feel mostly the same; hot and humid. But by Friday going into the weekend, we will get a few degrees cooler. Saturday a cold front moves into the area bringing us scattered rain chances. Going into next week expect more humidity and temps in the low to mid 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.