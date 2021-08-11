City Guide
New teacher mentoring program presented to WFISD board

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new teacher mentoring program was presented to the WFISD board on Tuesday.

It will allow teachers to have additional support outside of the classroom to better serve students. The program is run by former teachers Randy Lovelady and Dee Palmore.

Lovelady said they start off the program by building relationships with teachers.

“They just need a little bit of assurance that they’re going to get through those first few weeks and that they’re going to be okay,” said Lovelady.

He adds it’s important for teachers to know that there is a place they can turn to for support and help if needed. The program will also build a bridge between principals and assistant principals.

