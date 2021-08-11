City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal...
Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Laurens, South Carolina, say a 28-year-old man is facing charges after tattooing a child inside a fast-food restaurant.

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.

WYFF-TV reports that Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said a judge set bond on both charges at $25,000.  

Latimore says the Aug. 6 incident came to the attention of police last week after some detectives were tagged on social media posts showing video of the child being tattooed.

Presha is being held and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident
Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying robbery suspects
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
At least 1 arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
Robbery, burglary suspects arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
Timothy Sidlauskas
Iowa Park man arrested for indecent assault of a minor

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Cashion Community facing water problems
Cashion Community facing water problems
Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical...
Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a...
Study: Extra COVID shot helps protect transplant patients
The rapidly escalating surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. is once again overwhelming...
Louisiana an epicenter for U.S. virus surge