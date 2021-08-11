City Guide
Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

CNN reported that CDC advisors will discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

