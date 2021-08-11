United Regional reviewing elective surgeries on day-to-day basis

City Guide
By Avery Ikeda and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional Health Care System will be reviewing elective surgeries and procedures on a day-to-day basis amidst the newest surge in COVID-19.

Governor Abbott announced a stream of directives on Monday aimed at combating coronavirus, including sending a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures.

“In response to the Governor’s request, and to help ensure critical care bed capacity for both COVID and non-COVID patients, we are currently reviewing elective surgeries and procedures on a daily basis,” said a hospital spokesperson in a statement.

“A team of hospital and physician leaders considers both the expected availability, and potential need for, critical care beds. Potential capacity concerns are communicated with the appropriate surgeon/physician, who may then postpone an elective surgery or procedure at his or her discretion,” the statement said.

The hospital’s statement also said it “appreciate[s] the potential impact this may have on patients with scheduled surgeries or procedures; however, we must also provide necessary resources for the emergent and critical needs of our community as COVID hospitalizations increase.”

Gov. Abbott’s letter encouraged hospitals to voluntarily push back elective surgeries, so that “hospitals can avoid the need for an order... under Senate Bill 968.” Senate Bill 968, which Abbott signed into law in June of 2021, essentially forces hospitals to postpone certain elective medical procedures during a “disaster.”

United Regional welcomed some of Abbott’s mandates, particularly the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) bringing in out-of-state medical personnel to Texas health facilities to aid in COVID-19 operations.

The hospital’s statement said, “Staffing remains the single most limiting factor to capacity, for United Regional and for hospitals throughout the state. We therefore welcome the Governor’s announcement regarding staffing assistance.”

“As we have throughout the pandemic, United Regional continues to follow an appropriate, thoughtful and measured approach to ensure continued readiness,” the statement said.

