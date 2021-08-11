City Guide
UPDATE: Suspect identified in aggravated robbery

Lonnie Clark was arrested after being identified by his tattoo.
Lonnie Clark was arrested after being identified by his tattoo.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD believes it has identified at least one suspect from the aggravated robbery on Aug. 4.

Lonnie Clark, 20, was served a warrant for the robbery on Wednesday. He was already in jail for unrelated evading arrest and warrant charges.

Officers responded to a reported robbery at an apartment complex on Bell St. on Aug. 4. There, victims told law enforcement that three men had forced their way into an apartment after knocking on the door. The assailants held guns to the victims’ heads and took cell phones, a wallet, and an x-box.

One victim had a cut on his head, and said he had been struck by one of the guns. He described the man who hit him as having a tattoo of a handgun above one eye.

Crime Stoppers put out a call for information the next day describing the suspects’ distinctive tattoos, and sent police a list of possible suspects.

Clark was positively identified from a photo lineup, and was charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Other Felony.

