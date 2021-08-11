City Guide
WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout August

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout...
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank's Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout August.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout August.

Here is the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry schedule for July, August and September.
Here is the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry schedule for July, August and September.(WFAFB)

The mobile pantry will be heading over to City View Baptist Church on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Aug. 17, they’ll be at Legacy Church of God from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:

City View Baptist Church

  • Aug. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

  • Aug. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

  • Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • Aug. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • Aug. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

