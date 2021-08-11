City Guide
Community Healthcare Center celebrating National Health Center week

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Community Healthcare Center is giving back in many ways this week. They have been serving the community and celebrating National Health Center week since 1994.

They put together a few events including an outdoor lunch, serving over 200 people. They also held a blood drive to assist in ending the blood shortage.

“We celebrate National Health Center week not just to celebrate us being here, but our community, our patients, and our board members,” David Preston, director of marketing at the Community Healthcare Center, said. “Everybody that we serve in someway we celebrate them. This is our week to shine.”

“We come out and do the hot dog feed for National Health Center week,” Nikki Schwartz, care transition coordinator at Wichita Home Health, said. “We like to give back to the community and also to the workers that are here that do so much for the community and provide to everyone around.”

The Healthcare Center serves over 30,000 area residents with over 106,000 visits each year. The community was actually the reason behind the Healthcare Center starting back in 1994.

“It is always nice for us to be here for each other so just a little thank you,” Schwartz said. “Anything we can do these days to say thank you and we got each others back on stuff.”

“It was a lot of community members that came together,” Preston said. “From county and city officials to local community members that wanted a federal qualified health center; a community healthcare center in their city.”

With school starting back up, the Healthcare Center will be holding a free sports physical clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. It is another way they look to give back to the community.

