Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Bowie Jackrabbits

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - In the words of RB Devin Melton: “gonna be a great year for us.”

It’s a year that’s already starting off on a better foot for the Bowie Jackrabbits.

“We’re on our own field this year,” head coach Cory Mandrell said, “this time last year we were over on the junior high because our field wasn’t ready.”

A tornado in 2020 had left the football field buckled and not playable for the beginning of the football practices, but this year, “it’s kind of nice walking out of the locker room and walking out on the field,” Coach Mandrell said, “been a lot easier being able to focus on some other things instead of ‘how are we going to practice? how are we going to get there?’ and those kinds of things.”

“We enjoy being out here on the turf instead of the dirt,” Melton said, “it’s a lot easier on the feet.”

Now Coach Mandrell can focus on where he said his team is really going to shine this year.

“Behind the offensive line we’ve got coming back, we feel like we’re going to be able to move the ball on the ground against people.”

Led by Baylor-commit Coleton Price, the offensive line is bringing back all but one of its starters.

“So it’s going to be like one big senior team,” he said, “plus we got a couple of the sophomores and juniors coming up, so it’s going to be fun.”

“They’ve done a lot of team-building amongst themselves and they know that we’re counting on them and know that they’re our strongest group,” Coach Mandrell added.

Having gone 4-6 last season, and not making a playoff game since 2017, he said that group of guys is going to be key.

“You know we’re going to ride on their shoulders and rely on them a lot this year,” he said.

For Price, the offensive line is a little extra special this year.

“My little brother is coming up and playing too so I’m pretty confident, that’s pretty cool to have me and him start on the same side,” he said, “I’ve kind of been waiting for it my whole life, even though sometimes I want to hit him out on the football field.”

With some tweaks to make to their defensive scheme to make their line consistently good, the Jackrabbits are ready to show Texoma what they’re capable of.

“A lot of people are probably doubting us right now but I feel like we’re going to shock a lot of people this year,” Melton said.

“They really expect to come out and put on a good show for this community every Friday night,” Coach Mandrell added.

Bowie kicks off its season against the Nocona Indians on August 27.

