Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Henrietta Bearcats

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Henrietta Bearcats are out to make a name for themselves this year.

“Very much better than last year,” senior WR/Safety Baron Brown said, “way faster, way stronger, and we’ve got a chip on our shoulder.”

“Don’t sleep on us,” senior QB/LB Braden Bell added, “we’re a lot better than you think. We have something to prove this year.”

The team finished 4-7 last year, ending their season with a loss to the Gunter Tigers in the playoffs.

With some new faces on defense and a strong receiver corp, head coach Michael Johnson and his Bearcats are hoping to turn that around.

“You know we’ve talked each and every day about coming to work, bringing our lunch pail, getting after it, putting the team first, taking care of business, doing your job and coming with a positive attitude each and every day,” he said.

“Everybody’s out here grinding, getting better,” Bell said, “two-a-days [are] looking a lot better than it did last year, we have a lot of potential this year. That’s what I’m excited for.”

The sentiment rings especially true for Bell, who’s in the midst of a battle for the starting quarterback position. He’s the team’s top returning linebacker with 63 tackles and saw some time on the opposite side of the ball last season, but Coach Johnson said nothing is set in stone.

“Any good team is going to have competition at any spot. Like any high school season we’re going to fit the pieces where they need to go and see what this team is made of,” he said.

Coach Johnson said those positions should be finalized by the time district play roles around. For now, it’s all about building the team atmosphere.

“I’ve enjoyed coaching these guys, I love how much they’re buying into the process,” he said, “they’re tough, they’re physical and they want to get into it every snap.”

“We’re going to come out hitting hard, hitting fast,” Brown said, “and we’re going to win games.”

Just like last year, the Bearcats open their season against the Windthorst Trojans. That game ended 27-6 in favor of Windthorst, and Henrietta will look to write a much different story to that match-up on Aug. 27.

