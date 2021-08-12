Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Nocona Indians

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The word “love” gets tossed around a lot in football, whether it’s a love of the game or players’ love for each other.

It’s no different in Nocona, where new head coach Blake Crutsiner made his feelings for his team known early on.

“The very first day I was here I told them, ‘I don’t know you yet but I already love you,’” he said, “and I just want them to know I care about them.”

It’s a love he said he’s not afraid to show, and a love he hopes will leave a mark on this team.

“I want this to be a family atmosphere,” he said, “we break out to ‘family’ all the time out there and that’s not just a word to me. That’s something I really believe in.”

In the only four months he’s been here it’s become a system his players are already buying into.

“We all love him to death,” sophomore QB Brady McCasland said.

“They have to reach us, make us go to our cap, to our limit basically and so far they’re doing just that,” senior TE Sam Davis said.

“Everything he’s doing, he’s very passionate about us,” McCasland added, “he really cares about us, we can tell.”

That care and passion is being shown through more than just words.

“We’re not out here yelling and screaming at the kids, we’re trying to teach right now, teach how we want football to be done,” Coach Crutsinger explained.

“We’re not going out there and hoping to be good at something,” Davis said, “they see we’re going to be really good at something and we’re going to be good at that.”

“They’re learning a new offensive system, a new defensive system,” Coach Crutsinger said, “we’re trying to keep it simple and play to their strengths.”

It will be a new offensive system built around McCasland, who’s looking forward to another chance to show off what he can do now that he’s got a year under his belt.

“Just to get that first year out of the way, it just really helps with experience and I know what to expect out of most teams,” he said.

“Last year we tried to get into the passing game too much and we didn’t have enough protection up front,” Davis added, “this year we recognize and worked around it, adapted it to that, so all we can do is look forward to that.”

“Everybody’s ready to get this season started off with,” McCasland said, “just show everybody what we have.”

Nocona starts its season on the road against the Bowie Jackrabbits on Aug. 27.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.