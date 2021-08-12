First Day of School Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The school year is finally here for many kids in and around Wichita Falls. This morning, as you’re making your way to the bus stop, temps will be in the upper 70′s. This afternoon we will reach a high near 98. Breezy winds will be out of the south all day as well. Expect mostly clear skies. For Friday, we do look to be a few degrees cooler. Saturday a cold front moves into the area bringing scattered showers to Texoma as well as slightly cooler temps. This weekend expect on and off showers and highs in the low 90′s. Rain chances continue into early next week.

