Former bus driver reflects on the impact drivers have on students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Marie Burleson said being a former bus driver required building relationships and keeping students safe. She said over the course of her time as a former school bus driver, the kids riding her bus became close to her.

“A lot of times those children become part of my family they are my children and it really did break my heart whenever I did move on from being a bus driver to the office position,” said Burleson. She spent 17 years as a bus driver. She reflected on the relationships she built with students, many of whom she kept in touch with before coming a safety training supervisor for Durham School Services.

General Manager Brian Gibson said school bus drivers are important to children.

“Even though their main role is to drive the bus and get the kids there. They are an adult figure in these kids lives,” said Gibson.

Burleson says bus drivers become gatekeepers during children’s bus rides.

“We are the first grown ups that the children see in the morning after they leave home. And a smiling face and a cheerful person on that bus can make a large impact on that child’s life,” said Burleson.

Gibson says being kind to a kid and wishing them well when they get off the bus, goes a long way.

“They’re looking forward to school the next day because they’re parents may be home until ten eleven o’clock at night and they may not be able to see anybody else or talk to anybody else until that next bus ride the next morning,” said Gibson.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.