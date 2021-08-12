MSU Texas offers new engineering program to Mustangs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University is expanding degrees offered to Mustangs who get their diplomas from The McCoy College of Engineering.

This new major is a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology, that was announced during a recent MU Texas board of regents meeting. The major focuses on students interested in a career in engineering but without all the math of a traditional engineering degree.

“This is a program that I had taught and developed at The University of Texas in Odessa, Texas. So I was familiar with this program and I thought there was need for this program in this area,” said Raj Desai Chairman of The McCoy College of Engineering.

Students who choose to take the science in industrial technology program will enter the workforce prepared to operate and maintain complicated industrial systems.

“Since a lot of our students get employment in the manufacturing area of the industry they could be supervisors or technicians,” said Desai.

The new degree will be listed in the class catalog next to the Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering program the university already offers to over 200 students.

“I know that we are finding new companies locating in the Wichita Falls area. I know that there are several companies and one of the reasons they choose Wichita Falls was the opportunity that MSU provided for them for a potential workforce,” said Marcy Brown- Mardsen Dean of The McCoy College of Engineering.

A degree program that seems to be growing just as fast as the engineering industry.

“In talking to admissions counselors when they’re out talking to perspective students for our university, they feel that this is going to be a really interesting major for them to market out there,” said Mardsen.

The Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology still has to get the approval of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board before students can officially begin to register that could take at least another year.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.