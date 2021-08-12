No Death Penalty in Capital Murder Charge Against James Staley

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the capital murder case against James Staley III. Instead, they will ask a jury for a sentence of Life in Prison Without Parole.

Staley is also facing two new charges related to the October 2018 death of 2-year-old Jason “Wilder” McDaniel.

According to an indictment unsealed today, an Injury to a Child charge and Tampering with Physical Evidence charge have been added.

A source from the District Attorney’s Office tells News Channel 6 that the Injury to a Child charge is from an incident that happened on August 31, 2018 between Staley and Wilder.

The Tampering charge accuses Staley of moving Wilder’s body the day his body was found.

We are currently awaiting for documents on the new charges to be made available.

The District Attorney’s office has also deputized a Special Prosecutor in the case. Eric Nichols is a Child Abuse Prosecutor in Tarrant County and will assist prosecution.

