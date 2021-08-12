Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Northbound I-44 has been closed after a semi truck hit part of the overpass.

All lanes of I-44 between Burkburnette and Randlett (mile markers one and two) have been closed due to the truck colliding with a county bridge over the interstate. Traffic is being redirected to SH-36 (mile marker one) and US-70, then back to I-44.

KAUZ reporter Mason Brighton was on the scene. Stick with News Channel 6 to learn more.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.