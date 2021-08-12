City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision

All lanes have been closed after a semi collided with a bridge.
All lanes have been closed after a semi collided with a bridge.(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Northbound I-44 has been closed after a semi truck hit part of the overpass.

All lanes of I-44 between Burkburnette and Randlett (mile markers one and two) have been closed due to the truck colliding with a county bridge over the interstate. Traffic is being redirected to SH-36 (mile marker one) and US-70, then back to I-44.

KAUZ reporter Mason Brighton was on the scene. Stick with News Channel 6 to learn more.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 1 arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
Robbery, burglary suspects arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
Paul David Shaw Jr., 30.
Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to possession of unregistered firearm
Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident
Two Wichita Falls men drown in Jack County canoe accident
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Family dog mauls baby to death, police say
Timothy Sidlauskas
Iowa Park man arrested for indecent assault of a minor

Latest News

All lanes have been closed after a semi collided with a bridge.
Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision
James Staley III was indicted in October 2020.
Staley to appear for pretrial conference in Wilder case
After years of dealing with a leaky roof.. the water impacted the centers arts.. music and...
YOC receives new roof after years of leaking, disrupting programs
The major focuses on students interested in a career in engineering but without all the math of...
MSU Texas offers new engineering program to Mustangs