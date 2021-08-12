City Guide
Staley to appear for pretrial conference in Wilder case

James Staley III was indicted in October 2020.
James Staley III was indicted in October 2020.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - James Staley III will appear in court for a pretrial conference on Thursday.

Staley is expected to either plead guilty to the death of Wilder McDaniel, age 2, or choose to remain on the trial docket. He was indicted by a grand jury in October 2020 for the capital murder of a child and first-degree felony murder.

KAUZ will be at the courthouse for the conference. Stick with Channel 6 as we learn more.

