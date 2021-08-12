Staley to appear for pretrial conference in Wilder case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - James Staley III will appear in court for a pretrial conference on Thursday.

Staley is expected to either plead guilty to the death of Wilder McDaniel, age 2, or choose to remain on the trial docket. He was indicted by a grand jury in October 2020 for the capital murder of a child and first-degree felony murder.

READ: Grand jury indicts Amber McDaniel on two charges

KAUZ will be at the courthouse for the conference. Stick with Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.