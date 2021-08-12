YOC receives new roof after years of leaking, disrupting programs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Youth Opportunity Center staff can finally put one major project that has been in the works for years behind them.

The YOC building finally got a new roof and new air conditioners. After years of dealing with a leaky roof that the impacted the centers arts, music and outreach programs. Staff says a dream has finally become a reality thanks to generous donations.

‘Oh my God just amazing people and caring people. It’s people who really want to see something progress and get better so they help.

Now that the roof is complete the YOC staff are turning their attention to repairing the gym floor and making roof repairs to an additional building. That will house office space which they hope to fill with more volunteers.

To find out how you can help visit the Youth Opportunity Center Facebook page.

Or call Madeline Chappell Executive Director 940-923-4727.

