Anthrax found in Hardeman County cow

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUANAH, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Animal Health Commission has confirmed that a cow in Hardeman County tested positive for anthrax.

The cow was found northwest of Quanah, half a mile south of the Red River. If you see livestock that have died, they say not to perform an autopsy because that can spread the disease.

Instead, they recommend people to take a blood sample, refrigerate it and then send it to the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. Burning or burying the animal deeply is also recommended.

