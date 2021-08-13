City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own.

About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It’s not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised.

The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes have been closed after a semi collided with a bridge.
Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision
James Staley III
No death penalty in capital murder charge against James Staley III
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Family dog mauls baby to death, police say
At least 1 arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
Robbery, burglary suspects arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
Paul David Shaw Jr., 30.
Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to possession of unregistered firearm

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Henrietta Bearcats on the up-and-up
Henrietta Bearcats on the up-and-up
Anthrax found in Hardeman County cow
Anthrax found in Hardeman County cow
Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision
Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision
Fire breaks out at Mustang Village Apartment
Fire breaks out at Mustang Village Apartment