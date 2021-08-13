College enrollment numbers decline this upcoming year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -College enrollment is on the decline for this upcoming school year across the nation. Vernon College is experiencing this as well and expect to have less chairs filled in the classrooms.

Administrators say there is not a clear reason why, but their speculation is Covid is the driving force. However Vernon College is finding ways to boost enrollment while assuring students there are safe options if they are worried about Covid.

“Alongside with Covid, a lot of people are still timid on coming back to classes,” Delilah Fowler College Access Coordinator at Vernon College said. “We are providing multiple resources for students to take classes online or at home, so they don’t have to have that fear of coming in class.”

“Vernon College does allow those options for students who do not want to come in person so they can do teams, strictly online or a hybrid course,” Sjohonton Fanner Student Success Specialist at Vernon College said. “Whatever the student feels comfortable with at that time.”

For students that want to do in-person classes but are worried, Vernon College has steps and procedures to make sure the rooms and areas are sanitized.

“We have a very thorough cleanup policy where we clean up before and after each class so the students are safe,” Fanner said.

Vernon College is holding an on-site registration next week. For the campus in Vernon, it will be August 17th from 8:30am to 5:30pm. For the campus in Wichita Falls, it will be August 18th and 19th from 8:30am to 5:30pm. They will have advisors available to speak with, to learn more about enrolling and any questions or concerns you may have. They hope in doing this, they can get more people in the classroom, but are ready to work with what they have.

“We are really hopeful that this semester is going to be a good semester despite the downward trend,” Fowler said. “We are staying positive and keeping that upbeat attitude that it is going to be a good semester.”

“We would like enrollment to be up but we will take the students that come to us,” Fanner said. “We will educate them and get them all to their next college, university or out to their job.”

