Fire breaks out at Mustang Village Apartment

Crews were called out to a fire early Friday morning.
By Tila Grant and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department were called out to a fire at the Mustang Village Apartments on Lake Park Drive at 1:20 a.m. Friday.

The fire happened in building four and residents and neighbors said that occupants on the third floor were seen tossing a mattress out and jumping out of the window.

AMR evaluated multiple individuals at the scene, all refused to be transported to the hospital.

WFFD said the fire started in the stairwell, with a majority of the damage being near the exterior part of the storage door; it then spread up the stairwell to the third floor.

The American Red Cross was contacted and is currently assisting 13 affected residences. This fire remains under investigation.

