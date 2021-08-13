City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask requirements in schools faces a challenge in a Tallahassee courtroom.

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper is scheduled to hear the lawsuit Friday. Parents from several large school districts want the governor’s prohibition on mandatory masking lifted as children across Florida return to school.

DeSantis says parents should decide whether their children wear masks in classrooms. But with infections from the delta variant surging, some school districts are following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends staff and students wear masks. The lawsuit says the mask ban violates Florida’s constitution.

In Palm Beach County, officials said they ended the second day of classes with 440 students sent home to quarantine because of 51 cases detected among staff members and students.

Orange County’s school system reported 333 total cases after classes began this week, with 20 teachers and 39 students still quarantined.

Additional reporting is available from WCTV-TV.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

Japan races to vaccinate after Olympics as coronavirus surges

— In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial

— President Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash

— US authorizes extra COVID-19 vaccine for people with weak immune systems

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes have been closed after a semi collided with a bridge.
Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision
James Staley III
No death penalty in capital murder charge against James Staley III
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Family dog mauls baby to death, police say
At least 1 arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
Robbery, burglary suspects arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
Paul David Shaw Jr., 30.
Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to possession of unregistered firearm

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Henrietta Bearcats on the up-and-up
Henrietta Bearcats on the up-and-up
Anthrax found in Hardeman County cow
Anthrax found in Hardeman County cow
Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision
Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision
Fire breaks out at Mustang Village Apartment
Fire breaks out at Mustang Village Apartment