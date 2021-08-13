City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Judge Bondurant is retiring after 13 years as the Associate Judge for child protection court

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Judge Bondurant is retiring after 13 years. She was the Associate Judge for child protection court.

Child Advocates threw her a retirement party celebrating her tenure as judge. She went from not having a court room and being mistaken as a parent because she did not have a robe, to one of the most respected judges Wichita Falls has seen.

Judge Bondurant always had one goal in mind. She has always been a part of reuniting families in some sort. She said it is a passion and it always drove her in her work.

“Remember that you are here for a purpose to serve the citizens of this county and this state and the counties that you serve in,” Judge Bondurant said. “To make it a better place for the children and parents and hopefully for the parents to get their children back.”

Judge Bondurant made life-long friends through her colleagues. She thanked them for everything they have done to help and assist her along the way.

Although she will miss being judge, she wanted everyone to know she will not miss being called judge as a first name. She is looking forward to retirement and hearing Alyce from here on out.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 1 arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
Robbery, burglary suspects arrested after police chase in Wichita Falls
All lanes have been closed after a semi collided with a bridge.
Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision
James Staley III
No death penalty in capital murder charge against James Staley III
Paul David Shaw Jr., 30.
Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to possession of unregistered firearm
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Former bus driver reflects on the impact drivers have on students
Agencies responded to a reported bomb threat at Old High.
Agencies respond to bomb threat at WFHS
James Staley III
No death penalty in capital murder charge against James Staley III
All lanes have been closed after a semi collided with a bridge.
Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision