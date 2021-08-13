Judge Bondurant is retiring after 13 years as the Associate Judge for child protection court

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Judge Bondurant is retiring after 13 years. She was the Associate Judge for child protection court.

Child Advocates threw her a retirement party celebrating her tenure as judge. She went from not having a court room and being mistaken as a parent because she did not have a robe, to one of the most respected judges Wichita Falls has seen.

Judge Bondurant always had one goal in mind. She has always been a part of reuniting families in some sort. She said it is a passion and it always drove her in her work.

“Remember that you are here for a purpose to serve the citizens of this county and this state and the counties that you serve in,” Judge Bondurant said. “To make it a better place for the children and parents and hopefully for the parents to get their children back.”

Judge Bondurant made life-long friends through her colleagues. She thanked them for everything they have done to help and assist her along the way.

Although she will miss being judge, she wanted everyone to know she will not miss being called judge as a first name. She is looking forward to retirement and hearing Alyce from here on out.

