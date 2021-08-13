Rain chances this evening, weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across Texoma we are in store for another hot one today, expect a high near 96 with real feel temps close to 98. Winds will not be as strong out of the south. This evening a few isolated showers will be possible. Saturday a cold front moves into the area bringing with it more widespread rain chances and slightly cooler temps. Our highs starting Saturday will be in the low 90′s. Sunday and Monday both could have some wet weather as well.

