Residents fight to keep The WF circle trail out of lakefront properties

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls residents who own businesses and homes along Lake Shore Drive are standing up against the city of Wichita Falls is linked to plans to continue building The Wichita Falls Circle Trail.

There was a town hall meeting at Larry’s Marine Center where more than 20 residents gathered to ask questions and discuss The Wichita Falls Circle Trail. Something they say they simply just don’t want coming through their lakefront properties.

“We sit on our back porch a lot and we don’t want to lose our view of the lake. So we’d much rather have it in the front yard,” said Pamela Morath homeowner.

However The city of Wichita Falls officials say putting a trail in the front would mean fixing the road in addition to adding the trails which would costs more money. In an effort to stop the building of the trail, the Morath’s have gone as far as re-surveying their own land.

“The city would like to think that we bought land adjacent to the lake not lake front property. However when you look at our stakes for what the lake was back in 1995 prior to them lowering the dam,” said Gary Morath homeowner.

During the townhall meeting it was announced that the city has run out funds as stakes that mark off where that trail will be have stopped just a few miles from Larry’s Marine Center.

“They are applying for more money from TxDot or a grant or something we’re not exactly sure where the money is coming from,” said Morath.

Charles Barrett post commander of VFW Legion posts 169 says while the progress has stopped for now ,it may be too late for their posts and the veterans they help.

“We’re working on shoestrings and everything we get we have fundraisers for just like every American Legion. We don’t have the money to go out and get another survey that takes away from our programs that we’re doing,” said Barrett.

However he does find comfort in knowing he’s not the only one fighting.

“I didn’t realize until I walked in here. then I said wow and it is so good,” said Barrett.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.