Cooler temps stick around

By Mason Brighton
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanks to a cold front expect cooler temps through the beginning of next week. Saturday we see a high near 88 with overcast skies. Isolated showers will be possible this evening, mainly across our southern counties. Sunday will have a high near 89 with scattered showers. Monday into Tuesday looks to be more of the same, cooler and rainy. Next weekend another front does look to push into the area.

