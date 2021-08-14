Cooler temps stick around

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanks to a cold front expect cooler temps through the beginning of next week. Saturday we see a high near 88 with overcast skies. Isolated showers will be possible this evening, mainly across our southern counties. Sunday will have a high near 89 with scattered showers. Monday into Tuesday looks to be more of the same, cooler and rainy. Next weekend another front does look to push into the area.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.