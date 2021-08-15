Hometown Pride Expo immerses the Wichita Falls community in Hispanic culture

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel Six Hometown Pride Expo at the MPEC brought out more than a 100 small businesses, non profits and those in the Wichita Falls community. The expo allowed anyone there to immerse themselves in an experience like never before.

“Wichita Falls is pretty small and really sometimes not much to do. So we were like let’s go and try it out. I’ve came across new non profit agencies that I was not aware of. My sister got some job opportunities and my mom even got a massage for free,” said Evelynn Hernandez participant at The News Channel Six Hometown Pride Expo.

The event was more than just giveaways and shopping for those who walked down the expo aisles. Residents were able to experienced a sense of culture with different Latin dances performed by the Zavala International Dance Program.

“It’s a really great opportunity for us to show our culture and show our background. I think that its also a good opportunity for the community to get to know us,” said Juanita Orozco instructor Zavala International Dance Program.

The dancers in the program come from all over Latin American , including Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru and Columbia. Zavala program officials say between making costumes and practicing it has been eye opening learning from each other.

“We share a lot of same traditions and a lot of similarities. We do have some differences in culture but a lot of times we focus on the differences versus the similarities. When we really should be focusing on the similarities,” said Roger Palma Director of Zavala International Dance Program.

Dancers and staff in the organization say they were proud to be at The News Channel Six Hometown Pride Expo. Some donations from the expo will be going towards helping benefit students in the Zavala Hispanic Culture Incentive Program.

“Our education program is to get fifth graders ready for college and we must do that through education. It is the first way to empower someone,” said Palma.

The Zavala dancers hope to begin preforming in competitions and in their native countries. They are also hosting a dance class for those interested in learning any of the dances they may have seen at The News Channel Six Hometown Pride Expo.

For more information visit The Zavala Hispanic Culture Incentive Program website.

