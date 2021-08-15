Rain chances return Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Sunday our high will be near 90 with partly cloudy skies. Monday we will have mostly sunny skies as well with a high near 92. In the afternoon showers and storms look to move into Texoma from the northwest. Our western counties will have the best chance of seeing rain. Tuesday scattered showers and storms look will be possible. After that things look to dry out.

