City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain chances return Monday

By Mason Brighton
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Sunday our high will be near 90 with partly cloudy skies. Monday we will have mostly sunny skies as well with a high near 92. In the afternoon showers and storms look to move into Texoma from the northwest. Our western counties will have the best chance of seeing rain. Tuesday scattered showers and storms look will be possible. After that things look to dry out.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town hall meeting at Larry’s Marine Center where more than 20 residents discussed The Wichita...
Residents fight to keep Circle Trail out of lakefront properties
All lanes have been closed after a semi collided with a bridge.
Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision
All five school campuses have been cleared, but law enforcement will continue investigating...
UPDATE: All clear given at WFISD campuses after bomb threats
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 402 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Anthrax found in Hardeman County cow
Anthrax found in Hardeman County cow

Latest News

Cooler temps stick around
Rain chances this evening, weekend
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
Changes are Almost here
Changes for the Weekend
Changes for the Weekend