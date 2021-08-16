City Guide
Better Business Bureau warns of pet sitting scams

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of scammers who have been using employment scams to trick people out of their personal information and money.

The BBB Scam Tracker has seen multiple reports of a scam that appears to be a friendly family looking for a pet sitter. Here’s how the scam works:

A polite-seeming person contacts you through social media, a legitimate job website, or your student email with what sounds like an excellent job offer. First, the person tries to earn your trust by sharing personal information, such as their name, age, pets’ names, and job.

Then, they give you a long story about how they are moving to your area and will need a pet sitter immediately. They offer you a generous hourly rate or ask you to name your price. Because you are such a good fit, they don’t even need to interview you in person. Once you accept the job, they may ask you for sensitive personal information, or in some cases, they may send you a check for a large amount of money and ask you to deduct your wages and use the rest to purchase supplies.

The Better Business Bureau recommends looking for the following red flags:

  • Correspondence with grammatical errors
  • Offers to hire you without an interview
  • Pay that seems too good to be true

If you notice any of these red flags, steer clear and report it to BBB Scam Tracker.

