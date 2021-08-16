City Guide
Funeral services set for former Wichita County Sheriff Thomas Callahan

Former Wichita County Sheriff Thomas Callahan
Former Wichita County Sheriff Thomas Callahan(Wichita County Sheriff's Office)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Funeral services for former Wichita County Sheriff Thomas Callahan will be held on Aug. 21.

Services will start at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace located at 2601 Lansing in Wichita Falls.

The burial will follow services at the Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, with full honors conducted by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace.

