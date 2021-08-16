Funeral services set for former Wichita County Sheriff Thomas Callahan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Funeral services for former Wichita County Sheriff Thomas Callahan will be held on Aug. 21.

Services will start at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace located at 2601 Lansing in Wichita Falls.

The burial will follow services at the Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, with full honors conducted by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace.

